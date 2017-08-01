Downham campaign begins in midweek at March

Have your say

Pav Guziejko’s (pictured) Downham Town begin their Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign in midweek – tonight they travel to March Town United.

The Hares lost their first game of the season 0-3 to visitors Holland FC.

Lynn Reserves, who on Friday drew their pre-season friendly at Chatteris Town 1-1, last night were at Gayton United. Lynn Res begin their season next Saturday at Whitton United.

Premier Division

Fakenham Town 0

Coggeshall Town 3

The Ghosts drew a blank on their opening day. Att: 95.