Downham earn draw as King’s Lynn Reserves boss frustrated

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back was left frustrated after his side were held to a 2-2 draw at the Walks by Downham Town on Wednesday evening.

The Linnets’ second string came from two goals down to secure a Thurlow Nunn Division One point against a well organised and hardworking Downham outfit, but Back was left to rue mistakes in both penalty areas.

“Mistakes have basically cost us the game tonight,” he told the Lynn News. “In the first half, we created so many chances, were the better side and while we have put a lot of effort into it I am disappointed because I thought we were poor in the final third and should have got the win.

“I know we have come back from two goals down but the lads are disappointed, it feels like we have lost really.”

Lynn, who host Norwich United on Saturday (Sept 16), enjoyed the better of the early exchanges but their back-four were caught out by Matthew Bussens’ ball over the top with 32 minutes on clock, which Ben Baxter-Hunt latched on to before calmly slotting past ’keeper Tommy Rix to put the visitors ahead.

Lynn pressed for an equaliser but in first-half stoppage time Rix mis-timed coming off his line to meet Baxter-Hunt which and after a fortunate deflection Bussens made the most of Rix’s error to double Downham’s advantage.

Seconds later Eoin McQuaid responded in style. The hosts’ midfielder showed great skill to fire a free kick in the top right corner of Joe Clements’ net, from a central position 40-yards from goal.

Lynn pushed for an equaliser but chances continued to go begging until the 75th minute, when Thomas McLeish’s low and hard shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected off Sykes to set up a thrilling end to match.

Both sides dug-deep and produced a spirited fight in the closing stages but neither was able to find a late goal.

Downham travel to Diss Town on Saturday (16) and Paul Neary is pleased with how his side have settled since the ex-Fakenham assistant took the reins at Memorial Field.

He said: “There is a really good spirit in the dressing room and around the club. It feels like the building blocks are starting to come together and the result at Lynn is something we can forward and try to build on.

“We know Diss are a good side, who are hard to beat, but we will be going there to win the game and I am really pleased with how things are progressing.”

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier on Saturday (16), Fakenham Town welcome Stanway Rovers to Clipbush Park, still looking to bounce back from crashing out the FA Vase at the hands of a lower-level Huntingdon last weekend.

Robbie Harris’ side’s fixture at Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday was postponed because of floodlights problems.

Swaffham Town have no game due to an FA Cup clash.