Downham gkacademy shines in Notts County goalkeeper tournament

Well-known local sticksman Nathan Nicholls runs a goalkeeper school in Downham called gkacademy.

He took some of the lads up to Nottingham to take part in a goalkeeper tournament run by Notts County first team ’keeper Adam Collins.

There was a high standard of keepers on show, with some being Academy keepers.

However, gkacademy held their own and came away with two winners and two runner-up spots.

Keepers attending with clubs they play for were: Jack Allen (March Rangers), Theo McDonald (Brandon Town), Ben Lincoln (Downham Town), Harry Adams (Tydd St Mary), Adam Williamson (Downham Town) and Tyler Everett (Hungate Rovers).

Roll of honour, U8/U9: winner Allen, runner-up McDonald. U10 winner: Lincoln.

U12 runner-up: Everett.

Nicholls said: “We even had two play each other in the final, so overall a great show by the young local goalkeepers and a credit to the area and the gkacademy.

“We were sponsored by boiler manufacturers Viessmann which helped kit the lads to look the part so we’re very thankful to them.”