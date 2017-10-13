Downham host Swaffham in Norfolk Senior Cup derby

West Norfolk bragging rights will be up for grabs when Downham Town host Swaffham Town in an intriguing Norfolk Senior Cup encounter tomorrow.

A big crowd is expected at the Memorial Field as Paul Neary’s side look to get one over the visiting Pedlars.

Both sides go into the cup tie on the back of 4-1 victories.

Downham defeated Cornard United 4-1 last weekend, while Swaffham Town recorded the same result at home to Team Bury on Tuesday night.

On target for the Pedlars during Tuesday’s win at Shoemakers Lane were Alan Woodcock (2), Ryan Pearson and Ben Champion.

Swaffham are ninth in the Thurow Nunn Division One standings while Downham are 17th.

The two teams couldn’t be separated when they met in the league earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, fellow Division One outfit King’s Lynn Town Reserves have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Harry Baldry from Wisbech Town.

Baldry is an ex-Peterborough United under-21 player and was recently on trial at Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

The youngster suffered a bad ACL injury during his time with Posh.

Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “I’m pleased to get Harry. I wanted to sign him after we played Spalding in a pre-season game where he played and scored.

“He signed for Wisbech soon after, but the move hasn’t worked out for him so I’m glad we’ve got him at the club.

“Sam Gaughran also recommended him as he knows Harry well from Peterborough.”

Tomorrow, Lynn’s second string travel to Holland FC where they will be hoping to bounce back from last Saturday’s defeat at Woodbridge Town.

Looking forward to the game, Back said: “We have our longest trip on Saturday to Clacton when we play high-flying Holland.

“We will have to be at our best again to get a result and look to bounce back after losing at Woodbridge last week.

“Unfortunately, we will be without leading goal scorer Dylan Edge, who has a hamstring injury, and Matty Dye, who is doing his A licence at St Georges Park.

“Luckily, we will have Jack Frohawk back after missing the last four games with injury.”