Downham Market end Braintree Reserves winning sequence

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Downham Town 4 Braintree Tn Res 2

Downham Town FC shocked in-form fifth-place Braintree Town Reserves after defeating them 4-2 at the Memorial Field.

Braintree had won their last seven league matches before Saturday.

Goals from Matthew Calvert and a Karl Tansley brace had put the hosts 3-2 ahead at the interval.

Downham sealed victory with a Matty Bussens second-half free kick.

Downham: Oughton, Cross, Yates, Sykes, Dougal, Bird, Calvert, Gould, Bussens, Tansley, Fenn.

Attendance: 41.

King’s Lynn Town Res 2 Debenham LC 2

Eoin McQuaid scored the first goal for hosts Lynn at The Walks.

Debenham equalised, then they got a penalty to go in front.

The Reserves equalised just before half time via Ryan Harnwell.

Reserves manager Robbie Back said: “We dominated the second half but we couldn’t just get the winner. That has been the story of our season!”

Attendance: 65.

Top 16

Coggeshall T 27 19 6 2 63

Stowmarket T 25 17 7 1 57*

Haverhill B 26 16 6 4 54

Diss T 24 16 3 5 51

Braintree T 27 15 1 11 46

Framlingham T 25 13 6 6 45

Woodbridge T 23 13 4 6 43

Holland FC 22 12 4 6 40

Halstead T 23 11 7 5 40

Downham T 24 10 7 7 37

Wisbech St My 26 10 7 9 37

Cornard U 27 8 7 12 31

Whitton U 27 10 0 17 30

Team Bury 26 9 1 16 28

March TU 27 7 7 13 28

King’s Lynn T Rs 22 7 5 10 26

* adjustment made