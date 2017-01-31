Downham Market end Braintree Reserves winning sequence

Thurlow Nunn League
First Division
Downham Town 4 Braintree Tn Res 2
Downham Town FC shocked in-form fifth-place Braintree Town Reserves after defeating them 4-2 at the Memorial Field.
Braintree had won their last seven league matches before Saturday.
Goals from Matthew Calvert and a Karl Tansley brace had put the hosts 3-2 ahead at the interval.
Downham sealed victory with a Matty Bussens second-half free kick.
Downham: Oughton, Cross, Yates, Sykes, Dougal, Bird, Calvert, Gould, Bussens, Tansley, Fenn.
Attendance: 41.
King’s Lynn Town Res 2 Debenham LC 2
Eoin McQuaid scored the first goal for hosts Lynn at The Walks.
Debenham equalised, then they got a penalty to go in front.
The Reserves equalised just before half time via Ryan Harnwell.
Reserves manager Robbie Back said: “We dominated the second half but we couldn’t just get the winner. That has been the story of our season!”
Attendance: 65.
Top 16
Coggeshall T 27 19 6 2 63
Stowmarket T 25 17 7 1 57*
Haverhill B 26 16 6 4 54
Diss T 24 16 3 5 51
Braintree T 27 15 1 11 46
Framlingham T 25 13 6 6 45
Woodbridge T 23 13 4 6 43
Holland FC 22 12 4 6 40
Halstead T 23 11 7 5 40
Downham T 24 10 7 7 37
Wisbech St My 26 10 7 9 37
Cornard U 27 8 7 12 31
Whitton U 27 10 0 17 30
Team Bury 26 9 1 16 28
March TU 27 7 7 13 28
King’s Lynn T Rs 22 7 5 10 26
* adjustment made