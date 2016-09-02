Downham Market FC seek youth managers

Downham Town FC, the largest football club in West Norfolk, runs teams from under 7s through to 18s for youth with two adult teams

DTFC currently have vacancies for coaches / managers for the under 7s and U8s which are both new teams for this season.

The club would prefer qualified coaches and CRB checks in place but the club will provide the appropriate training for any volunteers.

The club also has vacancies on the committee for the adult side of the club. Anyone who would like to get involved please contact the secretary George Dickson on 01366383649/07841934026 or email him on George.dick son@me.com

A partially depleted Swaffham Reserve Team travelled to Sheringham Reserves. Mark Smith scoring for the Pedlars, but the home side claiming the three points, the final score 2-1. The Reserves are at home to Loddon United Reserves, kick off 2.30pm tomorrow.

Swaffham First Team will try to do it all again Tuesday evening, Great Yarmouth Town are the visitors to Shoemakers Lane, kick off 7.45pm. Saturday