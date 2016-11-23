Downham Market’s Stacey scores second half treble against Swaffham

Under 12

Downham Town Blues 7 Swaffham Town 2

Downham Town Blues and Swaffham played out a high quality game despite the best efforts of ‘Storm Angus’ to disrupt proceedings.

Early pressure from Swaffham brought a fantastic save from Downham goalkeeper Elliot Phillips.

Downham took the lead through a tight finish from Harrison Brant, but Swaffham quickly hit back with an equaliser.

Downham then took control of the game with goals from Ben Terry (2) and Sam Lloyd, making the score 4-1 at half-time.

Downham’s goals in the second half came from a stunning hat-trick by Owen Stacey, all three scored with strikes from outside the penalty area.

Swaffham also scored on the break, making the final score 7-2 to Downham.