Downham Market third after King’s Lynn Reserves derby win

Thurlow Nunn League Division One

Downham Town 3

King’s Lynn Reserves 1

In-form striker Karl Tansley led the way as Town on Friday beat rivals King’s Lynn at The Memorial in a eagerly awaited West Norfolk derby which was witnessed by a bumper crowd of more than 200.

Downham again put in an a fine team performance and rose to third spot with goals from Pat Yates, Tansley (his fifth in two games) and Connor Walker; with Lynn only replying the once through Jack Frohawk.

Tansley owed a lot to Andy Willmott who produced an inch perfect cross after a fine run down the wing. It was an great team performance from the hosts against their tenth-place local rivals.

Attendance: 208.

Premier Division

Fakenham Town 2

Wivenhoe Town 1

Two late goals from the Ghosts won it at Clipbush Park.

Firstly Stuart Garner sent in a corner, which was headed back in by Tim Cary and headed home by Josh Youngs to make it 1-1 after 77 minutes.

Then Joel Glover rifled the winner home after 87 minutes to put Fakenham in the top ten positions.

Att: 54.

Fakenham Reserves are in action tomorrow in a friendly against Foulsham, 7.45pm kick off.

The game will be free entry.

Swaffham Town, who had no game on Saturday, tonight are across country to Great Yarmouth Town.

The Under 18’s are away tomorrow at North Walsham.

See Friday’s Lynn News for Downham Town and Swaffham Town shirt sponsors.