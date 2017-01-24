Downham Market Town FC complete superb Woodbridge comeback

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Woodbridge Town 4 Downham Town 4

Downham Town FC came back in an eight-goal thriller at Woodbridge from three goals down in the first half.

They looked dead and buried but frontman Karl Tansley netted a goal just before half-time to make it 3-1 on Saturday.

Ben Fenn and Matty Bussens added to the score to level matters.

However, almost immediately hosts Woodbridge scored to restore their lead to 4-3, with Matt Mackenzie completing his hat-trick.

But in injury time Bussens provided the assist with away skipper Pat Yates finishing to end a remarkable match.

The game had survived a pitch inspection at 11am in more wintry conditions which affected the football programme for the second weekend in a row.

The result puts Downham dead centre in the league table, sitting in 11th spot.

Downham: Oughton, Cross, Yates, Sykes, Dougal, Bird, Gould, Bussens, Calvert, Fenn, K Tansley.

Swaffham Town’s Premier Division game away to Brantham Athletic was a casualty of the weather, a frozen pitch denying any action.

In the same division, Fakenham Town got a timely boost when they won at Ely City 1-0.

Youngs provided the solitary goal on 77 minutes to end a poor run of form for the Ghosts, who had recorded just one win and a draw in their six previous matches.

