Downham Market win derby at Shouldham

Under 12

Shouldham 2

Downham Town Blues 11

Downham emerged from this derby against a committed team with their biggest win of the season so far.

Both teams kept going despite the wet and blustery conditions, Downham quickly found their passing game, resulting in two early goals for Ben Terry and Harrison Brant.

Shouldham hit back with a well-taken free kick, but Downham were 5-1 up by half time, thanks to Brant’s second of the game, an Ethan Gould breakaway effort and a Sam McDonnell “screamer”.

Jevan Cook starred in the second half with four goals, Owen Stacey expertly glanced in David MacQueen’s cross, plus an own goal; while Shouldham scored a consolation.