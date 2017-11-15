Downham net double-figures in Denver derby

Have your say

Mid Norfolk

Youth League

League Cup

Under 12

Denver 0 Downham Town 17

The draw for the first round of the cup handed Downham a short trip to neighbours Denver.

Downham quickly took control of the game and Sam McDonnell burst through to open the scoring.

The next goal went to Jevan Cook, while Owen Stacey scored the third from long range.

Harrison Brant got the next two, Jack Hooker scored his first of the season, and then Cook netted his second of the game. Sam Lloyd made it 8-0 at half-time with a fine turn and shot.

Stacey netted again early in the second half, before David MacQueen scored a five minute hat-trick.

Cook grabbed his third and fourth of the game, and then Vesko Boyanov capped a fine debut with a goal.

Lloyd and Stacey completed the scoring with solo efforts.

n Pictured on the right are Reffley under-7s in their new hoodies which have kindly been sponsored by Brad Haines BPH Plumbing and Heating. Manager Sam Bone, coach Paul Fletcher and the team thank the company for their support.