Downham Town are making big strides, says manager Neary

Downham Town manager Paul Neary believes the club have come a long way since his arrival at the club ahead of their visit to AFC Sudbury Reserves this weekend.

The Memorial Field outfit travel to Suffolk after knocking local rivals Swaffham Town out of the Norfolk Senior Cup on penalties last weekend.

On Wednesday night, Downham suffered a 2-1 reverse at Wisbech St Mary in the Division One Knockout Cup.

Speaking to the Lynn News ahead of tomorrow’s Thurlow Nunn trip, Neary, who took the reins at the start of September, reckons the hard work of his coaches and players is starting to pay dividends.

Neary said: “Everyone has taken on board absolutely everything since I came in and I couldn’t really have asked for more.

“The team’s work rate is really good and both on and off the pitch everyone has been fantastic and there is a real buzz at the moment, everything is good.

“We are three games unbeaten, which is a good starting point and the hard work is starting to pay off for us.”

“The way the lads performed for each other and the effort they put in against a good Swaffham side was superb, especially Joe Clements, our goalkeeper, in the penalty shoot-out.

“I think the Swaffham game and all our good results go back to the same thing, putting the right philosophy in place.

“As a group, we never give up and we work hard and work together as a team and I am really proud of the lads for that.”

Downham’s Division One counterparts Swaffham Town will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at Debenham LC in the Knockout Cup when they travel to Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow.

Victory for Paul Hunt’s side could see them jump from 10th to fifth in the early First Division standings.

There was also a Tuesday Knockout Cup defeat for King’s Lynn Town Reserves who exited the competition with a 1-0 loss at March Town United.

Tomorrow, Robbie Back’s high-flying side, who are joint-top of the table, play host to Leiston Reserves.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Fakenham Town play host to Hadleigh United.

The Ghosts suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Ely City on Tuesday night.

So far, this season the Ghosts have managed just three league goals in their 12 matches, while conceding 30.

This has left them four points adrift at the bottom.

Alex Walpole will remain in interim charge for the visit of Hadleigh, with a new manager to be appointed in the coming weeks.