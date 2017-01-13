Downham Town Blues kick off year in style with seven scorers against Watlington

Mid Norfolk Youth league

Under 12

Downham Town Blues 7 Watlington 0

Downham Town Blues kicked off the new year in emphatic style with seven goals scored by seven different players.

Early pressure from Downham met with strong defence from Watlington, until David MacQueen broke the deadlock with a fine half-volley from the edge of the area.

Close range strikes from Jevan Cook and Ben Terry then made the score 3-0 at half-time.

Early in the second half, Watlington broke clear, but Owen Stacey and Cook blocked on the line.

Shortly afterwards, Harrison Brant finished off a good move, before goals from Sam Lloyd and Sam McDonnell.

Ethan Gould completed the scoring with a neat finish at the near post.