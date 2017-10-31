Downham Town chief eyes extended run in league cup

Downham Town chief Paul Neary is eyeing a run in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup ahead of his side’s trip to Swaffham Town this evening.

The Memorial Field outfit will be looking to continue to build momentum at Shoemakers Lane tonight after a 3-0 victory over Team Bury in Division One on Saturday.

A brace from Luke Plumb and a deflected strike from Matthew Calvert saw Neary’s side earn a deserved three points and the Downham boss is hoping for more of the same this evening.

“The lads did really well on Saturday and are getting their rewards for all the hard work they have been putting in and it would be great to continue that against Swaffham,” said Neary.

“It is never an easy place to go, they are a good side who are difficult to beat and with it being a local derby there is always an added edge.

“We have got a lot of games in a short space on time so there be one or two changes to the team.

“But if a player can come in and perform well,away from home in a local derby then it is a great opportunity for them to prove themselves at this level.”

But Neary’s side will face a tough test against an in-form Swaffham side who, thanks to a brace from Alex Vincent, enjoyed a 2-0 win over Whitton United on Saturday.

And they are searching for their fourth consecutive victory this evening.

Pedlars boss Paul Hunt says he will make changes for the clash but is confident of still fielding a strong side.

“We will look to make a few changes for the Downham game, but will still be fielding a strong side,” Hunt told the Lynn News.

“You always want to do well in the cups but I have to be realistic and we are playing a lot games at the moment, it has been Saturday, Tuesday for the last three weeks and you don’t want to burn anyone out.

“We will freshen things up and give a couple of players a rest.

“But it will still be a strong side because we know that it won’t get an easy game against Downham.”

So far this season, Downham hold the upper hand in meetings between the two sides.

The team’s drew 2-2 back in the league earlier in the season before Downham knocked the Pedlars out of this season’s Norfolk Senior Cup.

Downham won 5-4 on penalties after a humdinger of a cup tie at the Memorial Field had finished 4-4 after extra-time.