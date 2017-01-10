Downham Town FC and King’s Lynn Reserves lose by same scoreline

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One

ML

Downham Town 1

Coggeshall Town 2

Downham and King’s Lynn Town Reserves both lost by the same scoreline on Saturday.

Downham had a Pat Yates goal to thank which separated the sides at half-time at Memorial Field. A corner was swung in and met by the skipper who nodded home on 23 minutes.

Coggeshall were red-carded, but grabbed two second-half strikes. The hosts conceded a needless free kick which led to a ball into the box which was flicked in at the near post for 1-1 on the hour, then came a late winner.

Goalkeeper Alex Oughton had a good game on debut.

Attendance: 78.

Lynn Reserves 1

Wisbech St Mary 2

Despite Ricky Bowden being dismissed for a second yellow-card, Saints won it with two goals from Nick Davey on 45 and 48 minutes.

Nathan Daw replied for Lynn at The Walks.

Saints fielded former Lynn players including Jack Friend, Matty Hails, Robbie Harris and Robert Palmer. Att: 132.