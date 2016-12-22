Downham Town FC’s cup campaign ends on Mildenhall penalty shoot-out

Downham Town’s League Challenge Cup campaign came to an end on Tuesday night after Pav Guziejko’s side exited to runaway Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town.

Downham suffered a penalty shoot-out 4-3 defeat after holding Dean Greygoose’s high flying side to a 1-1 draw at Memorial Field.

Jack Defty rises to claim his goal against Brantham.

Town return to action on Tuesday (December 27) when they play host to Matthew Parkinson’s Dereham Town Reserves side, kick off 3pm, who have been marooned at the foot of the First Division for most of the season and have picked up five points from their opening 20 matches.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit Swaffham Town are the only local side in action on Boxing Day. The Pedlars travel to Walsham Le Willows, kick off 11am, on the back of a confidence building 3-1 victory over mid-table Brantham Athletic at the Lane last weekend.

After almost three weeks without competitive action Fakenham Town return on Wednesday, December 28 when Kirkley and Pakefield visit Clipbush Park, kick off 7.45pm.

Ghosts boss Wayne Anderson has called on his players to hit the ground running after a frustrating break in their fixture schedule.

“The break wasn’t great for us, but we need to move on and ensure we are prepared to get back to action,” he said.

“We know Kirkley are a good side and that you are always going to have to dig deep and work hard to get something out of a game against them.

“It is difficult to prepare for matches when you aren’t playing but we can’t use that as an excuse and the boys have prepared themselves well ahead of the game and will certainly be up for it.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves have no Division One game next week.

l Goals galore for Swaffham Reserves away to Freethorpe, unfortunately not all Swaffham’s. Sam Loomes, Mark Smith and Harry Porter struck in their 6-3 defeat.

The Veterans, feeling on the wrong end of some refereeing decisions, lost 9-3 against Unthank Arms. Goals: Sean Dick and a brace for Tony Chapman.