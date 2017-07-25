Downham Town FC squad is taking shape

Three friendlies and three losses for Thurlow Nunn Division One team Downham Town but their performances have given boss Pawel Guziejko cause for optimism.

Following defeats at Thetford and at Anglian Combination Premier Reepham Town, the Memorial Field outfit said Thursday’s game against Thurlow Nunn Premier side Wroxham was their best display yet, stating: “Again the 3-0 loss only told half the story.

“Chances were created but not taken but more importantly was the reaction of the players who played with discipline and composure against a side who will cause teams problems in their respective league this coming season.

“With a lot of players missing chunks of the pre season due to holidays it’s been difficult for the management to build on the team’s philosophy but it’s positive to see that the new younger players have taken everything on board.

“With a few more training sessions and the last friendly at Bradenham (Thursday, July 27, kick-off 6.45pm) between now and the league opener at March on Tuesday, August 1 the management are looking for some positive selection headaches.”