Downham Town host leaders while Fakenham boss Wayne rallies troops

Both Downham Town and Fakenham Town will be looking to bounce back at home from Thurlow Nunn League defeats tomorrow.

Fakenham manager Wayne Anderson is rallying his troops as they look to recover from back-to-back Premier Division losses when they welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Clipbush Park this weekend, kick off 3pm.

Ross Bailey’s strike was enough to see Thetford enjoy a narrow victory over the Ghosts on Bank Holiday Monday and consecutive defeats have seen Anderson’s side slip to 12th in the league table.

The Wanderers travel to Norfolk six points and three league positions higher than their hosts and Anderson knows his side will have to put a shift in to get back to winning ways.

“It is going to be a battle,” he said. “We need the boys to put another big shift in on Saturday and hopefully we will get the result that our performance deserves, which we haven’t got from the last two matches.

“The performances have been there against Kirkley and Thetford and it is frustrating we have come away from the games with nothing to show for our efforts, but we have to keep going and put another big performance in and the result will come.

“None of the lads like losing so we are all going to be fired up for the game Saturday and it would be great to get a good crowd to come and cheer the lads on.”

Downham Town return to action when they play host to First Division leaders Coggeshall Town tomorrow, kick off 3pm.

Pawel Guziejko’s side suffered an unexpected defeat to a lowly Dereham Town Reserves outfit last time out, so like the Ghosts, the Memorial Field outfit will also be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend.

However, Town will have their work cut out with Saturday’s visitors currently six points clear at the top of the table, having suffered just two defeats so far this season.

Fellow First Division side King’s Lynn Town Reserves host Wisbech St Mary in a derby, having tasted festive success at March Town Utd on Monday.