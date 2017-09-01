Downham Town name Paul Neary as new manager

Thurlow Nunn Division One side Downham Town have unveiled Paul Neary as their new manager.

Neary arrives at the Memorial Field with a wealth of experience having played, managed and coached in over 13 countries.

A statement released by Downham Town on Wednesday read: “Downham Town FC are delighted to announce Paul Neary as their new manager.

“Paul comes with over 20 years experience having played, managed and coached in over 13 countries.

“He is a UEFA B licensed coach and is currently working for the FA as a coach educator and FA mentor.

“He has gained direct experience on the field as international lead coach with Manchester United.

“The board has seen and learnt the importance of having qualified people within the club and are pleased that we have been able to appoint Paul.

“We hope you will join us in welcoming them on Tuesday night at our first home game of the season where we play Norwich United at 7.45pm.”

Prior to joining Downham, Neary was assistant boss to Robbie Harris at Fakenham Town, and also head of youth development at Cambridge City – a position he left in May.

Harris’ side Fakenham Town picked up their first points of the season on Tuesday evening, with a 2-1 win against Ely City at Clipbush Park.

The result lifted the Ghosts off the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table and left Harris delighted his side finally had something to show for their efforts.

Harris said: “The lads put in a good battling performance and I am really pleased that we have got the three points and got off the mark.

“After the start to the season we have had, we could have easily buckled and fell under the pressure when they got back on level terms but we dug in and showed a lot of character to come away with a positive result.”

The Ghosts got off to a flying start and opened the scoring inside the first five minutes.

New signing Ross Brewster muscled his way into the Ely penalty box before his square ball was inexplicably turned into the Robins net by the inrushing Tom Williams.

Ely broke The Ghosts’ resolve after 72 minutes, when Ashley Walter levelled the tie after turning Craig Neal’s cross past Tommy Rix.

The hosts restored their lead in injury time, just moments after an offside decision had gone against Ely.

With the opposition players still venting their frustrations at the referee’s assistant, Matt Franks fired a shot towards goal that Ely keeper Harry Reynolds could only parry into the path of Kyle Plumb who made no mistake with the finish.

Fakenham travel to Brantham Athletic this weekend looking on build on Tuesday’s impressive result.

In Division One, Swaffham Town welcome Woodbridge Town to the Shoemakers Lane, looking to break the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season.