Downham Town seek prolonged Norfolk Senior Cup run

By Ed Colman

Paul Neary is looking to enjoy a Norfolk Senior Cup run ahead of Downham Town’s third round tie with Norwich CEYMS this weekend.

The Anglian Combination Premier Division outfit travel to Memorial Field tomorrow, with Neary’s side looking to avoid a cup upset to reach the quarter final stage of the competition.

Town have won their last five going into tomorrow’s tie and the Downham chief is confident his side have what it takes to keep their run going.

Neary said: “It would be great to go on a cup run and the Senior Cup is an excellent competition to do it in.

“Things are going well at the moment, on and off the pitch, we want to keep that going on the pitch Saturday and get ourselves in the next round. We will not be underestimating CEYMS.

“They are having a good season in the Anglian Combination Premier, which isn’t an easy league so we will show them the respect they deserve; there are no easy games.

“The boys have been fantastic and they deserve a good cup run for their effort and there is that added bonus that we are just two games from a Carrow Road final if we get the job done on Saturday.”

CEYMS will be no push over though and travel to West Norfolk having lost just one of their nine league games so far this season, sitting third in the Premier Division standings.

Downham’s Thurlow Nunn First Division counterparts Swaffham Town are in league action this weekend.

The high-flying Pedlars welcome Norwich CBS to Shoemakers Lane on Saturday, kick off 3pm.

The Pedlars enjoyed a 0-2 victory in the reverse fixture back in September and three points tomorrow will see Paul Hunt’s side register their eighth consecutive league win.

Depending on other results, Swaffham could leapfrog Whitton United into second in the table.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves will be looking to make an immediate return to winning ways when they host Braintree Town Reserves at The Walks.

Whitton United’s midweek victory over Framlingham saw Robbie Back’s charges drop to fourth in the Division One table, level on points with Swaffham in third.

Fakenham Town travel to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table-toppers Felixstowe and Walton United tomorrow.

The Ghosts came from behind twice on Tuesday night to draw 2-2 with Kirkley and Pakefield.

Ricky Claxton provided both of Fakenham’s goals to lift Alex Walpole’s side to third from bottom in the standings.

The Ghosts caretaker boss knows his side face a tough test against a Felixstowe outfit who are 15 points clear at the top, having lost just one of their 20 league matches so far this season; winning the remaining 19.

“We know it is going to be a really tough test for us, they are an excellent side,” said Walpole.

“They are on one hell of a run and we know what they can do, their league position and form speaks for itself.

“We will go there with a game plan and be focused on making sure we compete against a very good side.

“The team showed a lot of character on Tuesday to get back into the game twice.

“We will need to show lots of character and really play as a team with a togetherness to give us the best chance of getting something from the game on Saturday.”

The Ghosts’ visit to Wroxham in the Premier Division, scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, has now been postponed and rearranged for a week later on Tuesday, November 28.