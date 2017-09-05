Downham Town start life under new manager Paul Neary tonight when they host Norwich United Reserves at the Memorial Field.

Town will be looking to build on their recent 2-2 derby draw at Swaffham Town in what will be their first home fixture of the Thurlow Nunn season.

Swaffham Town travel to Norwich CBS tonight on the back of a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

Three goals in seven minutes at the start of the second half sunk Swaffham, who replied through Tommy Hunt with his first senior goal.

Wisbech St Mary 2

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

King’s Lynn Town Reserves moved up to fifth in the Division One standings thanks to a last-minute winner from Eoin McQuaid in the Friday night derby.

Lynn’s man-of-the-match Jack Frohawk grabbed the other two goals in a game Lynn’s second string dominated for long periods.

The host outfit, who netted through former Linnets Jack Friend and Nick Davey, failed to cope with the pace of Ryan Lennon and Frohawk throughout the 90 minutes.

Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “We really did deserve the three points and full credit to my players for getting back into the game after throwing away a two-goal lead.

“Many teams would have crumbled but we kept going and deservedly grabbed a winner.

“To be sitting in the top-five of the league after playing so many away games is a reasonable start.

“It’s still early days, but we are showing some good signs, especially with all of the chances we are creating.”

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town suffered a 5-0 reverse on the road at Brantham Athletic.

n Swaffham Town are running a coach to their FA Vase game at Stewarts and Lloyds of Corby on Saturday.

Anyone interested in booking a place should contact secretary Ray Ewart as soon as possible on 07990 526744.