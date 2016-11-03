Downham win top of table clash versus Heacham

Under 12

Downham Town Blues 5 Heacham 2

Downham emerged victorious from this top-of-the-table clash, played in a great spirit by both teams.

Downham scored twice during the first half, through Ben Terry and Harry Edwards.

Heacham pressed but found Elliot Phillips in the Downham goal, and the defenders in front of him, in top form.

Harrison Brant made it 3-0 to Downham early in the second half. Heacham pulled one back, but then an unfortunate own goal gave Downham a 4-1 lead.

Heacham scored again with a thunderbolt strike, but Terry scored his second of the game in the dying seconds to settle the final score at 5-2.

Downham Town Blues are looking for more outfield players. If interested, please contact Andy Terry on 07795 114422.