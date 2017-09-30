Downham youngsters open new campaign with victory

Under-12 footballers from Downham emerged victorious from their first game of the season.

Taking on Clenchwarton in the Mid Norfolk Youth League, Downham came from behind to record a 4-1 victory.

Downham had the better of the early exchanges with wingers David MacQueen and Harrison Brant causing problems for the Clenchwarton defence.

But it was Clenchwarton who broke the deadlock, when a corner was headed in. Downham battled back, and Sam Lloyd made it 1-1 before half-time, poking home Brant’s cross.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half after brilliant play by Harry Edwards sent Brant through for a cool finish.

A third goal arrived when Jevan Cook nodded home Owen Stacey’s corner, before MacQueen sealed the points, firing into the bottom corner following another Brant cross.

Downham are a friendly and successful team, but need a couple more players.

If you have a child who is in school years 6 or 7 who might be interested, please contact Andy Terry on 07795 114422.

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 16

Dersingham Rovers 7

Litcham 1

Rovers turned a very poor first half round to run out comfortable winners in a game played in a good spirit.

However the game was overshadowed with Ollie Southgate suffering a badly-broken leg.

The home side started very poorly and, following a mix-up in defence, found themselves a goal behind.

Dersingham did create a couple of chances but failed to beat the keeper.

Rovers made several tactical changes at half-time and looked a completely different side in the second half.

Will Woodhouse scored a well-taken goal and then turned provider for Jack Hazel.

Rovers then really upped their game with Hazel adding three more with Ben Welch and Cam Smeaton also on target.

The Ultimate Wheelz man-of-the-match was shared between Jack Hazel and Joseph Kelly.

Both sides wish Southgate a speedy recovery.

North West Norfolk League

Division One

Snettisham 5 Thornham 0

Despite a tight midfield battle, a persistent Snettisham went into half-time three goals ahead.

They continued their domination after the interval and the lead was increased by a further two goals.

Snettisham goalkeeper Kieran O’Grady was well protected by his defence.

Snettisham’s goalscorers were MoM Anton Ely (2), Stuart Deadman, Mark Lloyd and Kenny Rushton.