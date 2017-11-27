Draw sees King’s Lynn Town extend lead at top of the table

Kings Langley 0 King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town failed to beat a side in the bottom six of the Southern League for the first time this season – but extended their lead at the top of the Southern League standings to five points on Saturday.

The Linnets were left frustrated by a very workmanlike performance from the hosts who played with a back five and were content to hit the visitors on the break.

Michael Gash and Leon Mettam put headers over the bar in the opening ten minutes, but Lynn had little to show for all their possession and neat approach play in the first half.

After the break, the game was more of a spectacle with both sides having chances to nick the points.

Mitchell Weiss and Michael King both had efforts well held by Alex Street, an incisive run from Stevie Ward saw a penalty appeal turned down, while Elliott Godfrey and Josh Coldicott-Stevens unsettled the Linnets’ defence.

At the other end of the pitch, Cameron Norman shot just wide and Leon Mettam just failed to connect with a perfect cut-back from Craig Parker.

The hosts came within inches of taking the lead ten minutes from when Street came for the ball outside the area in a one-on-one situation and surrendered it to Coldicott-Stevens, who could only watch in despair as effort crept inches wide of the post.

Weiss then managed to lob Street, only to see his effort cleared off the line.

The final chance of the game fell to substitute Ryan Hawkins whose fierce shot was brilliantly tipped over the woodwork by Martin Bennett.

Kings Langley: Bennett, Folarin, Adebiyi, Connolly, Johnson, Coldicott-Stevens, Godfrey,Ward, Turner, Weiss, King. Subs: Ocran, Waldren, Tring, Karagozlu, Kampton.

Booked: Turner

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Fryatt, Gaughran, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Gash, Mettam (Siddons 75), Lappin (Hawkins 65). Sub not used: McQuaid.

Booked: Gaughran.

Attendance: 201.