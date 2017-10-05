‘Dream’ deal as King’s Lynn Town youngster signs contract

Fledgling midfielder Eoin McQuaid is in dream land after signing a one-year deal at The Walks.

The King’s Lynn Town youngster – the latest talent to make the step up from Lynn’s reserve team – signed a 12-month contract this week.

McQuaid, 20, said: “It’s nice to put pen to paper as I supported the club when I was younger and to pull on the shirt is something I always dreamed of.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract as I’ve now got the security of staying with the club. It’s my first contract and I’m happy to sign for my local club.

“I worked hard in pre-season and at the start of the season and the gaffer said he would reward me with a contract.”

McQuaid made his Linnets debut in the 2014-15 season during Lynn’s Norfolk Senior Cup campaign where he made two appearances.

It wasn’t until August 2016, however, that he made his league debut when he was a 59th minute substitute against Kettering Town.

He made 22 appearances (eight starts) that season, scoring his only first team goal againt Thetford Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup.

This season the youngster has made three appearances (one start), featuring in the League Cup defeat at Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

He has made more than 130 appearances for the reserves, netting 33 goals.

Reserve team manager Robbie Back said: “It’s great to see Eoin rewarded for all of his hard work.

“He totally deserves to get his contract as he has been absolutely fantastic for us the last three seasons.

“He is a dream to work with. He never misses a training session and always wants to listen and learn.

“It’s also good for the other lads to look and see that if you work hard and show commitment you will get your rewards.

“We have now had four lads earn contracts from the reserves in the last two seasons and Eoin will get even better under Ian’s (manager Culverhouse) guidance.”