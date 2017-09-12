Dye at double for King’s Lynn Reserves

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One

AFC Sudbury Res 2 King’s Lynn Res 5

Lynn moved up to fourth in the table in their seventh away game of the season and gave a debut for goalkeeper Tommy Rix (pictured) who signed this week from Fakenham.

Lynn went ahead when the impressive Matty Dye scored from the edge of the box from a corner. Dye got his second of the game with a header from an Eoin McQuaid corner. Jack Frohawk got his fifth goal in three games to put Lynn 3-0 up just before the break.

Sudbury were much improved in the second half and deserved to get a goal back just after the break. Lynn then went 4-1 up when McQuaid dribbled past two defenders and the home defender put it in his own goal. Sudbury then made it 4-2 and in the last minute Dylan Edge chipped the keeper from the edge of the box for a well deserved goal.

Boss Rob Back said: “We go into the derby game against Downham (tomorrow at The Walks, 7.45pm) full of confidence. Sudbury is not a easy place to go especially with their artificial pitch but the lads were terrific first half.

“It’s not easy to produce that level and tempo again in the second half and we dropped down a couple of gears but when Sudbury came back into the game, we always looked like we could get more goals.”

MoM: Matty Dye.