Easy as ABC for the Jackson five as Swaffham beat Norwich Utd Res 8-1

Joe Jackson helped himself to five goals as Swaffham Town demolished Norwich United Reserves 8-1 at Plantation Park, on Wednesday night, to move into third spot in the table.

The striker was the star of the show as Swaffham recorded their biggest ever win in the Thurlow Nunn First Division.

Jackson started the rout in the first half but Norwich United’s second string went in level at the break before Paul Hunt’s side ran riot in the second half.

A delighted Hunt said: “I am really proud of the boys for putting in such an excellent shift and getting such a great result.

“To be honest we were a little bit wasteful in the first half, Jacko could have probably had his hat-trick before the break but you know you are doing something right when you score eight and are mentioning missed chances.

“The first 30 minutes of the second half was outstanding, our forwards were lethal and were given superb service from the midfield.

“To win so convincingly is really pleasing and while when you score eight the strikers deserve a lot of credit, the whole team were superb.

“Ryan Pearson has come into the side recently and it was Matt Gilchrist’s first time with us and both those lads slotted in really well.”

Jackson opened the scoring after 17 minutes but the hosts levelled things up thanks to Seb Mokake’s penalty after 34 minutes.

Swaffham missed a penalty of their own four minutes from the interval when Alex Vincent’s spot-kick was saved.

Two minutes into the second half, Jackson restored the Pedlars’ lead and the striker bagged his hat-trick to make it 3-1 just four minutes later.

Jackson was in no mood to stop and added Swaffham’s fourth and fifth of the night in the 67th and 71st minutes before substitute James Thompson got in on the action to make it 6-1 with 13 minutes to play. Nick Castellan slotted home number seven just two minutes later.

Vincent made amends for his penalty miss as he rounded off the night with the Pedlars’ eighth three minutes from time.

Swaffham will be hoping for more of the same when they travel to Debenham LC on Saturday (November 11).

Wednesday was also a good night at the office for Downham Town who made it six games unbeaten in the league with a 4-1 victory away to Norwich CBS.

Town struck twice in the closing stages of the first-half through David Jardine in the 40th and Matt Bussens four minutes later.

Bussens made it 3-0 to the Memorial Field outfit just after the hour-mark.

James Page pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 89th minute before Luke Plumb restored Downham’s three-goal cushion in stoppage time.

The victory lifts Paul Neary’s side up one place to 11th in the Division One standings, ahead of their visit to Holland FC on Saturday (Nov 11).

Fakenham Town were also in midweek action, suffering a 4-0 away defeat at Yarmouth Town on Tuesday evening.

Alex Walpole’s side are without a game this weekend.