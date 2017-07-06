End of an era as King’s Lynn Town’s Curson calls it a day in the dugout

One of the longest-serving managerial partnerships in West Norfolk football came to an end this week.

Marc Curson stepped down as Robbie Back’s assistant at King’s Lynn Town Reserves to finish a 15-year association between the pair in the dugout.

Clarifying the situation, Back said: ‘It’s a massive blow for us all to lose Curly. We have managed four clubs between us spanning 15 years, but he has come to a point where he has said enough is enough and he needs a rest.

“I tried to change his mind of course but I knew his mind was made up and he wanted to quit the game.

“He deserves a rest now to spend time with his family. Adam Seal has stepped up and will be my assistant for next season.”

Back, meanwhile, has moved to strengthen his squad for next season with two new signings.

The boss of Lynn’s second string has snapped up the services of Charlie Rudland, 17, from Dereham Town and Scott English, 20, from Dersingham Rovers.

Back said: “Neil (Fryatt) and myself have been watching Charlie for a little while and we were impressed with him when he played for Dereham at The Walks in a match they won 1-0.

“I managed Scott at Dersingham and gave him his Anglian Combination debut at 16 years of age.

“Both Scott and myself feel it’s time for him to have a crack at this level and fair play to him for giving it a go.

“It’s not an easy thing to do leaving a club that has been part of all of your life.

“Scott comes from a very good football family where his father Colin and brothers Gary and Paul were all very good players.”

Back added: “All of last season’s squad are set to resign and I may add another body by the end of the week.

“We also have a couple of 16-year-old trialists who will be training with us over the next few weeks.”

On the friendly front, King’s Lynn Town Reserves will host Harleston Town on July 14. They will then take on Spalding United under-21s, at Wisbech, on July 21 before travelling to Chatteris on July 28 and Gayton Utd (July 31).