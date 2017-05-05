England’s Hope finally break King’s Lynn league Cherrington Cup duck

LYNN SUNDAY LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING FINALS AT WISBECH TOWN FC:

KLSL

CHERRINGTON CUP FINAL

Title hopefuls England’s Hope FC were in the final against MacMillan FC, who were appearing in their first final.

This was an emotional day for MacMillan as it was the two-year anniversary of the passing of former teammate Ady Peck.

A minute’s silence was impeccably observed by the teams and spectators.

MacMillan proved more than a match for Hope in the first half but a flurry of missed chances proved costly as Hope went ahead in first half injury time via man of the match Arron Wykes who tapped home from close range a deflected cross.

MacMillan never gave up but Hope’s Joe Whyborn curled a sumptuous free kick into the top corner with less than five minutes to go, and meant Hope finally broke their Cherrington duck.

Gordon Chilvers from Double G Clothing presented the trophy and man of the match award.

QUEEN ELIZABETH

CUP FINAL

Sutton St James and CSKA Reserves squared off in the Queen Elizabeth Cup, sponsored by UNISON.

Backed by a large and vocal following, CSKA took the lead midway through the half when Toby Killingsworth smashed home from the edge of the box left-footed.

Sutton stayed on the pitch during half time and certainly were a different team second half, having more attempts on goal, but Connor Ratcliffe extended the lead and CSKA saw the game out.

Norwich City player Ryan Bennett was on hand to present the cup to CSKA and the man of the match award to Sam Garrod.

The league wishes to thank Wisbech Town FC, Derek the ball boy and sponsors, UNISON and Double G Clothing.