England’s Hope see off Heacham King’s Lynn League challenge

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

By Robert Bunting

It’s like they haven’t been anywhere as England’s Hope sit atop Division One after the first round of games. They were pushed all the way by last year’s Division Two champions, Heacham, and went in at half time 0-0.

In the second half Hope’s pool of scorers proved the difference with five unanswered goals coming from Joe Whyborn 2, Ricky Gunns, Paul Richardson and Ben Jimson.

Maltings sit second after their first game as a reformed side. They won at MacMillan 5-2. Jamie Leet bagged twice for MacMillan but goals from Jack Johnson 3, George Rawlings and Dion Cuthbert wrapped up the maiden win.

Old White Bell sit joint second having won by the same score line as Maltings, but away to West Lynn. There were braces for John Murphy and Dan Murphy with the fifth coming from Lee Maplesden.

Ben Whitby and Martin Aldin scored for West Lynn.

Clenchwarton and CR Eastern fought out a ‘Desmond’ in drawing 2-2 at Hall Road. CR twice took the lead through Paul Moore and Peter Richardson but Victory equalised through Billy Pawsey and MoM Adam Mason.

CSKA started their title tilt with a derby at home to Elm and edged it by the odd-goal in five. Warren Jolly and Ryan Brazil scored for Elm; CSKA: Callum Fendly, Jordan Gould and Max Mattless.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys are the early leaders after a resounding 0-5 away win over Cambs rivals March Saracens.

Goals: Tom Brazil 3, Jake Gent and an OG.

Shouldham sit second after a 5-2 home win over new boys Fleet UC (Jack Allen 2). Shouldham goals: Jacob White 2, Louis Garrett, Henry Davidson and an OG.

West Winch went the whole of last season without winning a game, but this year they won 4-1 at Tydd St. Mary (Joe Evling-White). Burt goals: Brad Kennedy 2, Travis Mortimer and Billy Kerr.

Three Holes and Sutton St. James shared all 10 goals in the ‘Thriller in Elm-illa’. St. James claimed their fourth and final equaliser in the 93rd minute.