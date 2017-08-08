Errors cost King’s Lynn Reserves in start to Thurlow Nunn campaign at Whitton

Thurlow Nunn League Division One

Whitton Utd 2

King’s Lynn Town Res 1

Mistakes proved costly as King’s Lynn Reserves began their league campaign on a losing note on Saturday.

The reserves started the brighter of the two sides as Jack Frohawk and Dylan Edge had chances to score.

But hosts Whitton went in front after five minutes when Matty Castellan brought down the Whitton striker when he was through on goal and the hosts converted from the spot. Whitton scored their second soon after half-time when a mix-up in the Lynn defence left the home striker with an easy tap in.

Lynn lost Kieran Shipp to injury with 20 minutes left and, having used all their substitutions, had to play the remainder of the game with ten men.

They managed to get a goal back after good work by Ryan Lennon left Edge the chance to score from three yards out.

Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “Mistakes cost us dearly today but on general performance we weren’t at our best and couldn’t pass the ball all afternoon.

“We were actually better with 10 men in the last 20 minutes. Scott English when he came on for his debut and Ryan Lennon were the pick of our bunch today and they were our substitutes. Shippy looks like he is going to be out for several weeks with a knee injury.”