Ex-King’s Lynn ace Dwyer nets in Real Madrid match

Former Lynn footballer Dominic Dwyer scored against Real Madrid in a dream appearance for American soccer team MLS All-Stars.

Dwyer, who has made a success over in the United States, early in his career attended the College of West Anglia and played for King’s Lynn, mainly the Linnets’ reserve side.

He was involved in a record-breaking MLS trade deal to play alongside Brazilian star Kaka at Orlando, and made an impact during his MLS All-Star appearance in the 1-1 draw with Spanish giants Real, the current Champions League title holders.

He played the second half against Madrid last week, scoring the equaliser with his only recorded shot in the 87th minute in front of a 61,428 capacity crowd at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Dax McCarty headed off the post on a corner, the ball ricocheted off former Spurs/Barcelona forward Gio dos Santos, while Dwyer lost his marker – the Brazilian star Marcelo – and powered in a low header.

Dom had the first penalty in the shootout, with Luca Zidane (son of Real and France legend Zinedine Zidane) made a comfortable save as Madrid won 4-2 after the 1-1 draw.

The only name that didn’t make the game, was Cristiano Ronaldo. The reason given was rest, but the global star has been in court over his taxes.

Dwyer broke through recently into the national team camp after becoming a US citizen.