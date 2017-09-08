Ex-King’s Lynn boss Gary Setchell appointed new Wisbech Town FC manager

Former boss Gary Setchell has been appointed as the new Wisbech Town FC manager.

The club stated: “Wisbech Town Football Club are delighted to announce that Gary Setchell has taken up the position of First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“‘Setch’ returns to the Fenmen hotseat some seven and a half years after leaving the club to take up the reins of the then newly-reformed King’s Lynn Town.

“The majority of the current coaching and backroom staff (Paul Cousins, Glen Maddison, Luke Hipwell and physio Tom Chapman) have been invited to continue in their existing roles, but coach Martyn Bunce has left the club and we thank him for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him well.

“There will be further news regarding the appointment in the next 24 hours.”

Setchell was most recently at King’s Lynn Town.