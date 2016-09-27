FA Vase success for Swaffham Town FC

Swaffham Town were the only local club to taste FA Vase success on Saturday.

Following midweek Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup victory, the Pedlars had a 4-1 win away to Cambridgeshire’s Huntingdon Town in the Buildbase FA Vase competition.

A brace apiece for Alex Vincent and Jack Defty ensured a slot in the next round to be played on October 22. Vincent crossed from the left for Defty to knock in at the front post in the 22nd minute, before scoring himself five minutes before half-time.

The home side got one back ten minutes into the second half. Defty was brought down three minutes later and Vincent converted the penalty. Defty put the match to bed five minutes from time.

The club thanks the travelling support.

Other ties went according to league position. Fakenham Town lost at home to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Great Yarmouth Town, who sit in eighth spot, 3-1; while Division One Downham Town lost 2-0 at Premier Division high-flyers Thetford Town.

Downham host Haverhill Boro in the league tonight.

Downham Town Reserves thank local sponsor David Wyllie (ComServe Technology Solutions’ director) for supplying the team with match day warm up tops and club polo tops.

Swaffham U18’s on Thursday host Sheringham, kick off 7.45pm.