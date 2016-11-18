Fakenham and Downham eye Norfolk Senior Cup last eight spots

Swaffham Town are the only one of the region’s three Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League sides in league action this weekend with Fakenham Town and Downham Town fighting for the right to be in the draw for the quarter-finals of the oldest of the county’s cup competitions.

The Pedlars will be looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat on the road at fellow strugglers FC Clacton last weekend when Gorleston travel to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow, kick off 3pm.

But Paul Hunt’s side will have their work cut out, as Greens are yet to be beaten in the league this season and go into the game occupying fifth place in the standings, enjoying a vast improvement on their fortunes last term which saw them dragged into a relegation dogfight alongside the Pedlars.

Victory for the Emerald Park side could see them jump to third in the standings while Swaffham will be looking to get much-needed points on the board as they continue their bid to turn their fortunate around after a slow start to the season.

In the Norfolk Senior Cup, Wayne Anderson’s Fakenham Town welcome lower level Anglian Combination Premier Division outfit Acle United to Clipbush Park, knowing their opponents will be up for a fight.

“We are not taking Acle lightly,” he told the Lynn News.

“They are a very good side and like all the Anglian Com sides are always up for a fight and we can’t afford to under-estimate them.

“We are only three games from Carrow Road, including Saturday, which would be an amazing experience for everyone and that is what we will be fighting for on Saturday and hopefully in the quarter and semi-finals as well.”

Anderson is right to be wary of Acle, who have only lost just once this season and will travel to the Ghosts on a high after a -2 victory over Caister last weekend.

Downham will be looking to recreate their five-star display from the weekend, which saw them thump Braintree Town’s second string 5-1 last time out, when they travel to Diss Town this weekend in the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The Memorial Field outfit go into the game just one point ahead of the Tangerines in the Division One standings, having played a game more and go into the game with fresher legs compared to Ross Potter’s side who were held to a 2-2 draw by Stowmarket on Tuesday night.

Downham team from Braintree Town Res victory: Clements, Bailey, Yates, Sykes, Cross, Calvert, Merrishaw, Bird, Willmott, Tansley, Bussens.

Swaffham Reserves went down 8-3 to top of the Almary Green Anglian Combination Division 3 table Brandon Town on Saturday. With no score in the game, Swaffham went down to ten men after 20 minutes and Brandon took advantage of the situation.

Jordan Davies, Sam Loomes and Mark Smith got on the score-sheet for the Pedlars.

Tomorrow the Pedlars play away to fellow strugglers Buxton, in a vital match.

Almary Green Anglian Combination

Season: 2016-17

Division: Division 3

Brandon Town 9 8 0 1 24

Gayton United 8 7 1 0 22

South Walsham 9 5 1 3 16

Redgate Rangers 5 4 1 0 13

Fakenham Tn Res 8 4 1 3 13

Beccles Caxton 8 4 1 3 13

Horsford United 8 4 1 3 13

Freethorpe 7 4 1 2 13

Long Stratton Res 9 3 2 4 11

Hemsby 9 3 0 6 9

Sheringham Res 9 2 2 5 6*

CEYMS Res 8 1 3 4 6

Buxton 7 2 0 5 6

Swaffham Tn Res 8 1 1 6 4

Loddon U Res 10 1 1 8 2*

* adjustment made

Table detail