Fakenham and Downham Town progress in Norfolk Senior Cup while Attleborough shock Swaffham

Norfolk Senior Cup

Fakenham Town 2

Gorleston 0

Two late goals from Ashley Jarvis put the Ghosts in the next round after they upset the form book by beating fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier side Gorleston.

Fakenham lie in 12th while Gorleston are fourth in the table.

George Abbott was fouled in the box, and Jarvis scored from the spot in the 89th minute.

A minute later, Jarvis scored his second to seal the hosts’ progress.

Fakenham: Rix, Akers, Stu Garner, Youngs, J.Williams, Harvey (c), Abbott, Franks, Jarvis, Cary, Dye. Subs: Sam Garner, D.Williams, Gilchrist, Coleman.

North Walsham Town 1 Downham Town 2

Karl Tansley and Matty Bussens struck inthe first half which proved to be enough for the Thurlow Nunn League Division One visitors.

Bussens ran on to a delightful Jack Gould through ball and calmly tucked it into the corner, while the in-form Tansley continued his purple patch on 44 minutes by converting a centre from the aptly-named full-back Cross on the right.

In the second half North Walsham Town replied when a rebound from a free-kick was firmly hit into the top corner.

Downham: Clements, Bailey, Yates, Dickson, Cross; Calvert, Dougal, Gould; Willmott, Tansley, Bussens.

Swaffham Town 3

Attleborough Town 3 (aet, Attleborough won on pens)

A tough week for the Pedlars ended in a Senior Cup exit to the Anglian Combination team.

On Saturday, a young Pedlars side conceded in the seventh minute only for Swaffham to come back a minute later, Alex Vincent providing the assist for Mark Allibone to finish.

Vincent got his first of the afternoon in the 39th minute, his corner kick fumbled into the net. Borough levelled two minutes later, the first of two own goals, the second coming three minutes into the second half.

The balance was restored in the 61st minute, Vincent converting from the spot with the 90 minutes ending 3-3.

Extra time saw Swaffham on top but never getting the important finish.

Attleborough were awarded a soft penalty seven minutes into the second period, keeper Dan Gentry saving to his left.

Attleborough finally earned their place in the third round, beating the Pedlars 4-2 on penalties. Swaffham Town wish them all the very best for the competition.

The Pedlars are in derby action tonight, with Fakenham Town the visitors; while Lynn Reserves travel to March in the league cup.

Anybody wishing to travel with the Pedlars to the Buildbase FA Vase tie next Saturday at Peterborough Sports, please contact club secretary Ray Ewart (07990 526744) to check for availability. The U18’s, top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division, tomorrow play their first of a double header at Lakeford Rangers.