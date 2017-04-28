Fakenham and Swaffham Town finish at home

With the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division football season drawing to a close, Fakenham Town will continue life without former fans’ favorite Wayne Anderson tomorrow when they welcome Walsham-Le-Willows to Clipbush Park, kick-off 3pm, in their final game of the season.

The match will be the Ghosts’ last outing before the Norfolk Senior Cup final versus King’s Lynn Town on Monday, May 22, when the Ghosts will be led out by their current caretaker manager and Ghosts stalwart Neil Jarvis, who will not be applying for the role permanently.

After Anderson’s controversial departure from the club, anyone wishing to apply to take over from Anderson has until this evening to apply by emailing the Clipbush Park club’s vice-chairman Matt Hagon on matthagon@fakenhamtownfc.co.uk.

Details on how to apply can be found on the Ghosts’ website.

Swaffham Town conclude their 2016/17 season when they welcome FC Clacton to Shoemakers Lane this weekend, kick-off 3pm.

After the match the club are encouraging people to come along to their end of season quiz night, which gets underway at 7pm.

This evening, kick off 7.30pm, the Pedlars have given their under-13s side the chance to play their final game of the season under the lights on the first team pitch and are hoping for a good crowd to come out and support their youngsters when they face Watlington Green who are unbeaten so far this season.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Downham Town conclude their campaign when they travel to Debenham LC tomorrow, kick-off 3pm.

The Memorial Field side, who lost their midweek derby at Wisbech St Mary 3-2, are set for a mid-table finish after a positive season under Pav Guziejko.

l In the Almary Green Anglian Combination, Swaffham Reserves picked up a deserved point at home to Fakenham Reserves in midweek but were unable to salvage any points away to Norwich CEYMS on Saturday.

Kurtis Callaby got their goal in the 2-1 defeat.

Their season is now complete, and a respectable tenth-place finish is on the cards for the Pedlars Reserves.

Downham Town Reserves won 4-2 in their final home game of the season with goals from Liam Cox (2), Mark Smith and Ben Fenn.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Mildenhall T 39 31 3 5 96

Felixstowe & WU 39 28 3 8 87

Newmarket T 39 26 6 7 84

Gorleston 39 23 6 10 75

Thetford T 40 18 11 11 65

Stanway Rovers 39 19 8 12 65

Grt Yarmouth T 39 19 8 12 65

Brantham Ath 39 16 9 14 57

S’n Walden T 39 15 10 14 55

Godmanchester Rv 39 15 7 17 52

Ipswich Wand’rs 39 16 4 19 52

Kirkley & Pakef’d 39 14 9 16 51

Ely City 39 12 11 16 47

Walsham le W’s 39 13 7 19 46

Fakenham T 39 13 6 20 45

Haverhill Rvs 39 11 11 17 44

Long Melford 39 11 7 21 40

Hadleigh Utd 39 10 8 21 38

Wivenhoe T 39 7 12 20 33

FC Clacton 39 8 4 27 28

Swaffham T 39 6 8 25 26