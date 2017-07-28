Fakenham and Swaffham Town kick-off campaigns

Have your say

Two local Thurlow Nunn League teams kick-off their campaigns tomorrow (3pm).

In the Premier Division, the Ghosts of Fakenham Town entertain Coggeshall Town; while in the First Division Swaffham Town are also at home, hosting Needham Market Reserves. The following Wednesday, the Pedlars travel to play Wisbech St. Mary.

Joe Jackson

Downham Town begin their First Division season away to March Town United on Tuesday.

Former Lynn and Ghosts striker Robbie Harris has returned to Clipbush Park to manage Fakenham Town.

He has signed Connor Easy, Jordan Cantwell and Lee Moran.

Paul Hunt’s Swaffham troops – who have retained strike force Joe Jackson and Alex Vincent – on Tuesday evening in their final warm-up friendly before the opening game of the season were at home to RAF Marham.

The Pedlars won 6-1 with goals from David Weaver Pope, Blake Stangroome, Jackson, Sam Loomes, Vincent and Matty Blackford.

The Under 18’s, preparing for the season, had a 6-2 win against a Woottons side and a 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Newmarket Town.

Tonight (Friday) Lynn Reserves travel in a pre-season friendly to Chatteris Town.

l The Pedlars are mourning the loss of a club stalwart, stating: “It was with great sadness to hear of the loss of Trevor Head.

“‘Oakey’ had played an active part as player, manager, Committee member and enthusiastic supporter of the Pedlars.

“The club would like to share our condolences with the family and friends of Trevor at this sad time.”

His funeral will be on August 11 at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church, Swaffham at 2pm.