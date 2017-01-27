Fakenham out for revenge when hosting county rivals

Fakenham Town will be out for revenge this weekend, when the Ghosts play host to Norfolk rivals Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The Clipbush Park outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture when the sides met at Mundford Road at the start of the month, and first team chief Wayne Anderson admits defeat to Danny White’s side was a tough pill to swallow.

“We felt we had done enough to deserve something from the game at their place,” he told the Lynn News.

“We battled really well and to have come away without managing to break through and get a goal left us all hurting. We want to try and get our own back when they come to us.

“You play a lot of local sides in this league and the clubs all get on together really well off the pitch, which is great. I know Danny (White) really well and he has done a great job since taking the club on; so we know we are in for a real fight on Saturday against a well organised Thetford side.

“Hopefully the town will come out and get behind us, as they have done so all season. We will be fired up for the game as will Thetford and it is going to be a really good game of football.

“The win at Ely was great and has given us all a much-needed boost after a run of frustrating results and we want to take all the things we did right at Ely into Saturday.”

Victory tomorrow would see Fakenham move to within two points of White’s Brecklanders outfit and depending on other results they could climb into the league’s top ten on goal difference.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Swaffham Town return to action after their trip to Brantham Athletic was postponed last time out.

Paul Hunt’s side welcome fellow strugglers Wivenhoe Town to Shoemakers Lane, who will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Hadleigh United last weekend.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division Downham Town welcome Braintree Town Reserves to Memorial Field and will take inspiration from their emphatic 5-1 thrashing of the Essex side when the sides met back in November.

Lynn Reserves, whose midweek clash with Dereham was frozen off, entertain Debenham LC at The Walks.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier bottom 11

Fakenham T 26 9 5 12 32

Saffron Walden Tn 22 8 6 8 30

Godmanchester Rv 26 8 6 12 30

Haverhill Rvs 24 7 6 11 27

Walsham le W’s 25 8 3 14 27

Wivenhoe T 25 5 10 10 25

Ely City 24 6 6 12 24

Hadleigh U 26 6 3 17 24

Long Melford 28 6 6 16 24

FC Clacton 29 5 4 20 19

Swaffham T 26 3 5 18 14

First Division

Coggeshall T 26 18 6 2 60 Stowmarket T 24 16 7 1 54*

Haverhill Bor 25 15 6 4 51

Diss T 23 15 3 5 48

Braintree T 26 15 1 10 46

Framlingham T 24 13 5 6 44

Woodbridge T 22 12 4 6 40

Halstead T 22 11 7 4 40

Holland FC 21 12 3 6 39

Wisbech St Mary 25 10 7 8 37

Downham T 23 9 7 7 34

Cornard U 26 8 7 11 31

Whitton U 27 10 0 17 30

Team Bury 25 9 1 15 28

March T U 26 7 7 12 28

King’s Lynn TR 21 7 4 10 25

AFC Sudbury 25 7 4 14 25

Debenham LC 23 7 4 12 25

Needham Market 27 4 2 21 14

Dereham T 24 3 3 18 12

Leiston 25 2 2 21 8

* Adjustment made