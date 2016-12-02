Fakenham Town boss calls on players to continue good form

When Fakenham Town chief Wayne Anderson called on his players to bring their frustrating run of form to an end last weekend, they didn’t disappoint and now he is confident that the future is bright at Clipbush Park.

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Ghosts find themselves in 12th place in the Premier Division table.

But Anderson is confident his side will be able to make hay while the sun shines, starting when they host fifth place Newmarket Town tomorrow.

Anderson said: “I was chuffed with the lads last weekend, they responded really well and got what they deserved.

“Including the Senior Cup win (against Acle United) we have had two wins on the bounce and stopped a run of frustrating league results, so we have got the wind in our sails at the moment.

“It’s a good feeling to have, but we need to make it work for us and keep it going. Things are going well for us, so we can go to Newmarket on a high and believe we can go there and get a result.

“It is a tough game for us, but it comes at a good time if we want to break out of mid-table and towards the top third we have to compete against sides like Newmarket so we can’t fear them.

“It is a really good chance for us to show what we can do against one of the best sides in this league and it’s important we try and keep a run of results and good performances going, even if we don’t get all three points.”

Fakenham’s Premier Divison counterparts Swaffham Town were due to host King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night, but the match was postponed due to a frozen pitch and has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Pedlars welcome Felixstowe & Walton United to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow.

The Seasiders have suffered just three defeats so far this season, while Paul Hunt’s side are fighting for every point to prevent themselves getting marooned at the wrong end of the table.

In Division One, fifth place Downham Town face a tough test against a Stowmarket Town side who have only lost once this season and are currently second in the standings, eight points ahead of the Memorial Field outfit.

Victory for Pav Guziejko’s side could see them leapfrog Halstead Town into fourth, depending on the Humbugs result at Woodbridge.

It would close the game on the sides at the top of the table pathing the way for a possible promotion push for Downham – a sign of just how far the club has come on the pitch in just a short space of time.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves entertain Cornard at The Walks.