Fakenham Town boss targets Easter maximum six points haul

Fakenham Town boss Wayne Anderson is targeting a maximum points return from his side’s two fixtures over the Easter period, as the club look to put last weekend’s defeat to Stanway Rovers behind them at the first time of asking.

The Ghosts play host to Long Melford tomorrow, before travelling to Godmanchester Rovers on Monday; both matches kick-off at 3pm.

The Ghosts go into the weekend in 16th place in the Premier Division table and Anderson is calling on his side to keep fighting for a mid-table finish.

He said: “We have got two tough games over Easter, Long Melford need the points to keep themselves out of trouble and you never get an easy game at Godmanchester.

“It will the first time in a while we have had fixtures in quick succession so we will need to keep an eye on the lads and make sure that we don’t burn anyone out.

“There is still time for us to put a run together and end the season strongly but to give us a good chance of pushing up the table we need to target six points from the two games this weekend.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Swaffham Town have only one outing over the Easter weekend when they welcome Walsham Le Willows to Shoemakers Lane in their penultimate home fixture of the 2016/17 campaign on Easter Monday, KO 3pm.

The Pedlars received a boost earlier this weekend when it was announced that first team boss Paul Hunt will be staying in post alongside the rest of the club’s management set-up for next season and a statement on the club’s official website added: “Whatever position the teams finish in this season the future looks bright with many young players developing and several players already to committing to next season.”

In the First Division Downham Town will be targeting six points from their two fixtures over the Bank Holiday weekend against sides currently below Town in the standings.

Pawel Guziejko’s men welcome Needham Market to Memorial Field on Saturday, who are currently third from bottom in the table, and travel to March Town United Easter Monday who are currently placed fifth from bottom; with both matches getting underway at 3pm.

Six points from their two fixtures this weekend could see Downham reignite their charge for a top ten finish and the club are hoping for a good crowd in their last home outing of the season against Needham’s second string.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Halstead Town tomorrow and on Easter Monday host AFC Sudbury.