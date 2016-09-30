Fakenham Town FC away on Great Yarmouth revenge mission

Fakenham Town will be out for revenge when they visit Great Yarmouth Town tonight in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The two sides met last weekend in the FA Vase with the Bloaters running out 3-1 winners at Clipbush Park and Ghosts boss Wayne Anderson is calling on side to turn the tables this evening, kick off 7.45pm.

“It is a chance to move on from the Vase defeat and put it behind us,” he said.

“We know it is going to be a tough game, Yarmouth are a good side with a lot of high quality players that can hurt you; as they did to us in the Vase.

“Being knocked out of a cup competition is never nice, so it is a chance for us to get our own back but we know that we are going to have to be at our best to do so.

“We need to keep focused on our own game plan and make sure we start well and perform for the full 90 minutes.

“Before the Vase defeat we had a good win over Dereham Reserves in the League Cup and we need another performance like that on Friday night.

“With the game being on a Friday night hopefully a few of our supporters will be able to make the trip and we can reward them on the pitch.”

Swaffham Town are still searching for their first league win of the season, but will make the trip to Wivenhoe Town feeling chipper this weekend after thrashing Huntington Town 4-1 to progress in the FA Vase last weekend.

The victory earned Paul Hunt’s side a trip to Peterborough Sports in the First Round Proper of the FA Vase with the matches to be played the weekend of Saturday, October 22.

A battling display earned Downham Town a share of the spoils from their meeting with Haverhill Borough on Tuesday night. Andy Willmott was on target for Pawel Guziejko’s side, as the sides played out a 1-1draw at Memorial Field.

Town conceded their first home goal of the season, but remain unbeaten at The Memorial.

Whitton United make the trip to Downham this weekend and victory for Town could see them rise up to third in the First Division table, depending on results elsewhere.

Swaffham Reserves had a thrilling 4-4 Almary Green Anglian Combination battle with Norwich CEYMS at Shoemakers Lane, goals from Joseph Porter, Mark Allibone and Kurtis Calaby (2) sealing a point after trailing for most of the game. Tomorrow they are at home to Gayton United.

The Under 18’s were at Aldiss Park and despite playing most of the entertaining football, went down 2-1 to Dereham. Matthew Blackford bagged the Pedlars goal.