Fakenham Town FC looking for stability with newly-elected committee

Fakenham Town’s newly-elected committee are aiming to bring stability, experience and a feel-good factor to the club.

A revitalised committee were elected at an EGM at Clipbush Park on Wednesday evening with Simon Barnes elected chairman and Alex Fearn as vice-chairman.

The meeting also saw the creation of two new roles with Doug Colman becoming chief executive and Nolan Keeley becoming director of football.

Club stalwart Bill Clayton, who had been interim chairman, remains the club’s president.

Ivor Darby returns to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit as secretary.

Alex Walpole will continue as first team caretaker manager and Craig Rutland has taken over as Reserve team manager.

The outgoing reserve team management of Dean Betts and Trevor Daniels were thanked for their hard work and dedication.

Walpole believes the club now have a platform to build on.

He said: “It is great to see everyone at the club pulling together.

“It has really given the players a boost to see how together everyone is on and off the pitch.”

Chairman Barnes added: “Everyone has been fantastic, the amount of good luck messages has been quite overwhelming.

“After being Dereham Town chairman, there was only one club that I would have got involved in and that is Fakenham because it has always had a place in my heart.

“Dougie and myself have been friends since our playing days and he brings with him great knowledge and enthusiasm. We both have the same aspirations of where we want the club to go.

“I have seen over the last couple of weeks, that we have a youth set up at Fakenham that is second to none in the county.

“We must put in place a system that will allow our youngsters to progress into the under-18, reserves and first team.

“This is something that Nolan will oversee in his role, as well as helping and advising our first and reserve team managers.”