Fakenham Town FC release YouTube video

Fakenham Town FC have released a YouTube video which is proving popular online.

The Ghosts’ presentation is entitled Fakenham Town Football Club; The Ghosts Story - A New Beginning to show how FTFC has developed, the people behind the club and its hopes for the future.

The club credits Barney Broom and Phil Mutton for filming and production.

You can watch it on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNlWEuv3zqc1-R-IyJ9tuA

Fakenham Town, in 13th place, tomorrow travel to 18th-spot Walsham le Willows in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.