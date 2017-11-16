Fakenham Town footballers praised by caretaker boss

Alex Walpole praised the character of his young Fakneham Town side as they climbed to third-from-bottom in the Premier Division standings after a 2-2 draw with Kirkley and Pakefield on Tuesday night.

Ricky Claxton scored both Fakneham’s goals as they came from behind twice to earn a point from the high intensity clash with the Royals at Clipbush Park.

Walpole, the Ghosts’ caretaker boss, praised the spirit and resilience showed by his squad against a vastly more experienced opposition.

“It was a really intense game and I thought the way that we kept going and never gave up was superb,” said Walpole.

“It was a real battle tonight, both mentally and physically.

“We had a lot of young players out there who are still learning and I thought they really showed what they were made of tonight.

“Kirkley were a big and experienced side and it would have been easy for us to collapse after going behind early on.

“But the boys kept at it and kept working hard and I think we deserved to get something for our efforts.

“The whole team showed great character and committed, it is not easy to come from behind twice but we showed great resilience which is key at this level.”