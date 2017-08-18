Fakenham Town go in search of first win

Fakenham Town will be looking for their first win of the new season when Robbie Harris’ side play host to Wivenhoe Town tomorrow.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit remain both pointless, and goalless, after their first three games of the campaign.

Harris, whose side are rooted to the bottom of the table, said: “It is frustrating for us at the moment as the lads are doing lots of things right. There are lots of positives, but we just haven’t got anything to show for it.

“We are very close to it all falling into place and I really think when it does click someone is in for a hiding which will give us all a lift.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game last Friday but we just couldn’t get the ball in their net and that has been the same for all the games this season, we just need one to go in to give the lads some confidence then it will all come together.

“Saturday’s game with Wivenhoe can’t come quick enough.

“We are all working really hard and are very close to getting this right and when it does come off I am confident we will push on up the table.”

Elsewhere this weekend, in Thulrow Nunn Division One Downham Town travel to early league leaders Woodbridge Town, while Robbie Back’s King’s Lynn Town Reserves side welcome Holland FC to the Walks.