Fakenham Town hope midweek rest will help find league win

Fakenham Town, like all the local Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League sides, enjoyed a deserved break during the week and the Ghosts will be looking to use that to end a run of four league matches without a win this weekend.

The Clipbush Park side’s 2-0 victory over Anglian Combination Premier Division outfit Acle United last weekend saw their run of five matches in all competitions without a victory brought to a halt.

Ghosts chief Wayne Anderson is backing his players to get their first three points on the board since mid-October when they welcome Saffron Walden tomorrow, kick off 3pm.

“We need to make the most of the break we had in the week,” he told the Lynn News.

“It was a tough match against Acle, last weekend, they worked really hard and we had to put a real shift in to overcome them, so not having a game in the week has helped us recover and recharge the batteries.

“It was good to get a win in and it gives everyone around the club a boost. The first win after a run of games without always gives the players a lift and we need to turn that win into a bit of momentum starting this weekend.

“Saffron Walden are a good side who we know well and we know that you’re always going to have a battle with them and that you have to be up for that, and we will be.”

After booking their place in the last eight of the Norfolk Senior Cup, Fakenham Town are now just two games from a place in the final of the competition at Carrow Road and they find out who they will face in the next round when the Quarter-Finals draw is made tonight live on BBC Radio Norfolk from 6.30pm.

Thurlow Nunn First Divison side Downham Town’s interest in the Norfolk Senior Cup came to an end last weekend, when they were beaten by fellow First Division outfit Diss Town at Brewers Green Lane.

Pav Guziejko’s side, who are without a game this weekend, are next in action on Tuesday night, when they travel to Premier Division runaway leaders Mildenhall Town in the League Challenge Cup, the same night as Swaffham Town welcome King’s Lynn Town Reserves to Shoemakers Lane in the same competition.

The Pedlars face another tough outing this weekend when they travel to Newmarket Town who currently occupy fifth in the standings and Paul Hunt’s side will also have to adapt to playing on the Jockeys’ 4G artificial pitch installed over the summer.

Fixtures tomorrow

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division: FC Clacton v Great Yarmouth Tn, Felixstowe & Walton United v Ely City, Kirkley & Pakefield v Hadleigh United, Mildenhall T v Brantham Athletic, Newmarket T v Swaffham Town, Saffron Walden T v Fakenham Town, Stanway Rovers v Godmanchester Rovers, Thetford T v Wivenhoe T.

First Division: Dereham Town v Framlingham Town, Haverhill Borough v Debenham LC, March Town United v Braintree Town, Stowmarket Town v Coggeshall Town, Team Bury v Leiston, Whitton United v Diss Town, Wisbech St Mary v Halstead Town, Woodbridge Town v King’s Lynn Town R.

Premier Division bottom 12

Ipswich Wanderers 18 8 1 9 25

Wivenhoe T 18 5 9 4 24

Thetford T 16 7 2 7 23

Fakenham T 18 6 4 8 22

Godmanchester Rv 19 5 6 8 21

Long Melford 19 4 6 9 18

Hadleigh United 18 5 2 11 17

Saffron Walden T 14 4 4 6 16

Walsham le Willows 16 5 1 10 16

Ely City 16 4 3 9 15

Swaffham T 18 1 4 13 7

FC Clacton 20 1 2 17 5