Fakenham Town look to boost league survival hopes

Fakenham Town will be looking to give themselves some breathing space in their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division relegation battle when they welcome FC Clacton to Clipbush Park tomorrow.

The Ghosts, who were beaten but by no means disgraced at runaway Premier Division leaders Felixstowe and Walton United last time out, are currently third-from-bottom in the league standings.

Depending on Haverhill Borough’s result, the Clipbush Park outfit could climb one place to 20th with a win and caretaker manager Alex Walpole is backing his side to create some breathing space this weekend.

Walpole said: “I was really pleased with the performance last time out. We didn’t just hang on in the game at Felixstowe, we were on top for large spells and we will be looking to take the positives from that performance into the Clacton game.

“It would be nice to get three points and to keep climbing the table and creating some space between us and the bottom of the table. I am confident the boys can do that Saturday.”

Downham Town boss Paul Neary believes his side are reaping the rewards of playing with an incredible togetherness and spirit ahead of the visit of Woodbridge Town to Memorial Field tomorrow.

Town welcome the First Division leaders to Norfolk having recorded their sixth consecutive victory in the Norfolk Senior Cup last weekend.

But the Downham boss knows his side face possibly their toughest test yet against the promotion chasing Woodpeckers.

Neary said: “It’s going to be a real test for us.

“But it is a chance for us to show how far we have come over the last few weeks against one of the best sides in this division.

“The boys have been playing with a real togetherness and the effort and spirit has been superb.

“I think it’s paid off over the last few weeks and we have got our rewards.

“We know it will be a tough game Saturday but we will prepare properly for it and be looking for the same philosophy and work ethic from the boys at the weekend.”

Elsewhere in Division One this weekend, second-place Swaffham Town travel to Little Oakley searching for their ninth consecutive win.

Paul Hunt’s side could go top of the standings if they can better Woodbridge’s result at Downham but the Pedlars chief isn’t getting carried away.

Hunt added: “You will start to turn one or two heads in the league when you go on a run like we are on.

“It has been a really pleasing run, some games we have really deserved to win and others we have had to grind out results. When you can grind out those wins not at your best that is always a sign of a good side.

“We want to keep that going at Little Oakley but we need to keep focused on ourselves and taking each game as it comes.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves will be looking to get their promotion challenge back on track after suffering back-to-back home league defeats when they travel to Debenham LC.