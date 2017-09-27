Fakenham Town part company with manager Robbie Harris

Fakenham Town Football Club have parted company with first team manager Robbie Harris after just four months in the Clipbush Park hot seat.

Reserve team management duo Trevor Daniels and Dean Betts will take charge of team matters with immediate effect, becoming the Ghosts’ fourth managerial change in the space of more than five months.

Wayne Anderson left the position in mid-April and Neil Jarvis then took charge of things on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the season, until his reign came to an end at Carrow Road in the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

He was also replaced as Manager of the under-18s and subsequently left the club.

Harris then returned to the fold, where he had previously managed, after a spell back at Wisbech-St-Mary, the side he started his playing career at.

Despite adding several new faces to his squad in the early weeks of the season, just as many have left for varying reasons.

This, at times, left a very bare-bone substitute bench with Harris asking for reserve players to fill breaches in the side.

Players have also been signed on last-minute loans, again to help bolster the side.

Assistant boss Paul Neary also left the club recently to take up a senior managerial role at Downham Town and Harris was assisted in the technical area by Stephen Harvey.

Craig Rutland will take charge of the reserve team at Swaffham on Saturday.