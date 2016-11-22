Fakenham Town progress in Senior Norfolk Cup

Norfolk Senior Cup

Fakenham Tn 2 Acle U 0

The Ghosts and Lynn – who play tonight – are the final local sides left in the competition after this victory over Anglian Combination opposition Acle United.

After 23 minutes Joel Glover was the Fakenham scorer.

Ashley Jarvis made it 2-0 from the penalty spot on 82 minutes.

Fakenham: Rix, Sm Garner, Youngs, Gilchrist, Akers (Williams), Cary (Harvey), Dye, Abbott (Barber), St Garner, Jarvis, Glover. Att: 66.

Diss Tn 2 Downham Town 1

Downham exited the county cup after losing the lead at Brewers Green Lane.

Downham went ahead on the stroke of half time with a Karl Tansley penalty.

Luke Appleton grabbed the equaliser while Callum Bray fired in the winner. Att: 80.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Swaffham Town 1

Gorleston 5

A tough game for the Pedlars against the Greens who are undefeated so far in the Premier Division and a strong and fit side when Swaffham played them away.

The Pedlars took time to settle, the visitors having two early chances but unable to convert either. The game was evenly matched, but the breakthrough for the visitors came in the 34th minute.

A further scrappy goal eight minutes later put distance between the teams.

Another injury scare came on the stroke of half time, in-form Ashley Keegan being replaced by David Weaver-Pope, nursing a calf strain.

A penalty in the 65th minute provided the break Swaffham deserved, calmly executed by Jack Defty. Gorleston got their third in the 82nd minute, due to an goalkeeping error. Their fourth came two minutes later, a precise free-kick on the edge of the area; and in the last minute, a fluky looping header just dropped under the bar to seal the win.